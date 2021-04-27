Driver facing careless driving charge after transport trucks crash on Highway 401

Chatham-Kent OPP have charged the operator of a transport truck with careless driving after a crash on Highway 401.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash involving two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle on the 401 East Bound near the 69 kilometer marker on Monday around 4:44 p.m.

One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed temporarily for cleanup and were re-opened a short time later.

