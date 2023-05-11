Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police

A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a citizen reported a possible drunk driver in the area of Central Avenue and Richmond Street.

Soon after, London police saw the suspect vehicle travelling towards them northbound on Talbot Street.

Additional officers attended the area, and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly reversed their vehicle into one of the marked police cruisers before driving away at a high rate of speed.

There were no reported injuries but the cruiser did sustain minor damage.

The officers did not follow, and instead provided a description to other officers in the area.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned a short time later near Adelaide Street and Commissioners Road East.

The London Police Service were able to positively identify the driver during their investigation.

Anne Marie Hunt, 56, of London, has been charged by way of warrant for the following offences:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

Fail to stop for police; and

Fail to comply with an undertaking.

Hunt’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

London police are asking anyone with information regarding this case or the accused’s whereabouts to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).