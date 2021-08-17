Driver facing impaired charge after breath sample registered four times over the drink-drive limit
Police say they have charged a 26-year-old Stratford female with impaired driving after allegedly giving a breath sample registering over four times the legal limit.
Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. Woodstock Police Service responded to reports of a fail to remain collision with a suspected impaired driver at the intersection of Hunter Street and Light Street.
Police then responded to the area of Vansittart Avenue and Lakeview Drive for reports of the same vehicle travelling through a red light and swerving into oncoming traffic.
Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the suspect. The driver allegedly provided a breath sample that registered well over four times the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.
As a result, the driver is facing impaired driving charges:
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about this investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
