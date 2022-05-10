iHeartRadio

Driver facing impaired charge after crashing into Canada Post building

Crews are cleaning up after a truck crashed into a Canada Post building on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after a truck crashed into a Canada Post building on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Tecumseh Road East around 9:04 p.m. on Monday.

A huge hole was visible in the side brick wall of the distribution facility on Tuesday. Crews were on site cleaning up the damage.

No injuries were reported.

