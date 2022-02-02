Driver facing impaired charge after crashing into house in Forest Glade
A 29-year-old driver is facing an impaired charge after allegedly crashing into a Forest Glade house, injuring a woman inside.
Police say patrol officers responded to the collision in the 3000 block of Robinet Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported the car had crashed into a house and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
Emergency personnel were also on scene.
.@WindsorPolice Units are on scene of a vehicle vs house in the 3000 block of Robinet Rd. @WindsorFire1 assisting with structural safety & @EssexWindsorEMS as checked patience. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/aWHImEKkOq— On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 2, 2022
Police say the driver was extracted from the vehicle, and an adult woman who was inside the house was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the incident.
The house sustained significant damage from the crash.
Police have arrested the 29-year-old man from Windsor with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
New documentary highlights adaptive sports in central AlbertaA Red Deer man is sharing his love for sports with a documentary showcasing different adaptive sports.
-
Woman rushed to hospital after being pulled from icy river in ScarboroughA woman is in critical condition after being pulled from an icy river in Scarborough Wednesday night.
-
In the midst of the pandemic, two new businesses open in SudburyMany small businesses have had to close their doors during the pandemic, but for some entrepreneurs, it was the right time to open a business.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staffStephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
-
With little public COVID-19 testing, British Columbians turn to private clinicsEver since B.C. restricted public testing to all but a few select groups, an increasing number of symptomatic people have been coming to private travel clinics to find out if they have COVID-19.
-
AlgomaTrad launches online senior programA traditional music non-profit group in Algoma is launching an online senior arts program, designed to bring musicians and artists into their homes.
-
Increase in unruly behavior to healthcare workers, Huron Perth's top doctor saysThe top doctor for Huron and Perth counties is looking to bring attention to a rise in uncivil behaviour towards healthcare workers.
-
B.C. man arrested in connection to luring of two girls from Brant County and Waterloo RegionA 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including making child pornography and two counts of luring a child, as a result of an investigation that began in Waterloo Region.
-
New 'care-toons' aim to help parents, teachers talk to teens about anxietyAnxiety Canada is launching a series of videos designed to help parents and teachers navigate mental health discussions with teens and pre-teens.