Driver facing impaired charge after two-vehicle collision in Windsor

Windsor police have charged a man with impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital.

Police are continuing the investigation into the collision at Elliott Street East and Howard Avenue Sunday around 2:1 a.m. The crash involved a black Ford Mustang and grey Dodge Caravan.

Emergency personnel attended the scene to assist and the adult male driver of the Mustang and the adult male and female occupants from the Caravan were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old Mustang driver was arrested and charged for impaired operation of a conveyance.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police are encouraged to contact them with any information.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the collision is also asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com