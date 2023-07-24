Driver facing impaired charges after crash sends one to hospital in critical condition
A 19-year-South Perth resident is facing several charges relating to impaired operation following a head on collision in Stratford that sent a 31-year-old to hospital in critical condition.
In a news release, Stratford police said on Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers received a report of a serious collision on Downie Street near Falstaff Street.
Police said the crash involved a head on collision between a GMC Sierra pick-up truck and a Hyundai Elantra.
Police said the driver of the Elantra was transported to Stratford General Hospital, and was later transferred to London Health Sciences Centre where he remains in critical condition.
Downie Street was closed for several hours following the crash.
The 19-year-old has been charged with operation causing bodily harm (alcohol), operation causing bodily harm (blood alcohol concentration) and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
Police said a breathalyser test at the police station confirmed the 19-year-old had over the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
He is facing a mandatory 90-day suspension of his licence.
