Driver facing impaired charges after single-vehicle crash in Chatham
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A 20-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after allegedly crashing into a utility pole early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in Chatham around 5:45 a.m.
The vehicle left the roadway and damaged the utility pole, police say.
The man driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Following a breath analysis, police found the driver had a blood-alcohol level exceeding the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood.
The accused was released from custody with a future court date.
