Driver facing impaired driving charge after single-vehicle crash on Queen Elizabeth Driveway

A 24-year-old man is facing a charge of impaired driving after an overnight crash near Dow's Lake in Ottawa that left the vehicle's passenger in hospital with serious injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Preston Street and Crescent Heights, near Commissioner's Park, at around 1:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed a Hyundai Elantra with damage to the passenger side door, and a light post knocked down.

In a statement at 10 a.m., police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

A 23-year-old man, the passenger in the vehicle, remains in critical condition in hospital.

Adam Amedeo Aurora, 24, of Ottawa is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fail or refuse to comply with demand and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police initially issued a news release at 6:45 a.m. saying the crash was fatal. They issued a correction two hours later saying the crash was 'serious.'

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have dash cam footage of the collision. You contact 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.