Driver facing new charges in connection to fatal crash near Elora

A driver, involved in a crash that killed one person and left two others with serious injuries, is facing three additional charges.

On Aug. 1, a car and SUV that were travelling in opposite directions collided on Wellington Road 21 near Elora.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Brian Araujo, 25, of Kitchener.

The two other passengers in the car were taken to hospital with what police called “life-altering” injuries.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries.

Ricardo Francisco Cruz Abrego, who was driving the car, was initially charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing harm, and driving while under suspension.

Wellington County OPP say the 24-year-old Kitchener man is now facing an additional charge of impaired operation causing death, and two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.