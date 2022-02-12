Driver facing numerous charges in North Bay
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
A driver is in custody facing numerous charges in North Bay Saturday evening.
Officers with the North Bay Police Service responded to a possible impaired driver in the Lakeshore Drive area.
With the assistance from OPP, officers managed to stop the vehicle.
Police confirm that the vehicle was stolen from Ottawa.
No other details have been released.
