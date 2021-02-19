A 27-year-old man from Johnville, N.B. is facing several charges following a traffic incident in Bath, N.B. on Thursday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., members with the Western Valley Regional RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle at the Ultramar on Main Street. Police say the driver failed to stop and then collided with a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in several recent traffic offences.

Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Colin Smith, 27, in relation to the incident.

Smith appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with several offences, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while suspended, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.