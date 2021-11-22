Driver facing stunt and impaired driving charges

A driver was charged with impaired and stunt driving after allegedly speeding at 165 km/h on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say on Sunday around 4 a.m. an officer on general patrol performed a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle on the 401 near Communication Road.

An approved screening device (ASD) was utilized and the driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment where further tests were administered.

A 22-year-old Lakeshore resident has been charged with:

Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed, section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Police say the accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Officers are reminding the public to contact OPP or your nearest police if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).