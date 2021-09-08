Driver fatally crushed after dropping card at Vancouver McDonald's drive-thru

A man has died in an incident at a Vancouver McDonald's location early Wednesday morning.

The driver was passing through the drive-thru of the location at Main Street and Terminal Avenue when he dropped his payment card, police told CTV News.

"When he went to reach for his card, his car continued to roll, pinning him between the car and the door jamb," Const. Tania Visintin said in an email, describing the death as tragic.

"The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle as he was pinned between the vehicle door and frame."

First responders attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man," Visintin said in a news release later in the day.

The man has not been publicly identified.

Police say the incident is being investigated by officials with the collision unit and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam video from the area at around 5:30 a.m. is asked to contact police.