Driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students

Police handed a motorist a pricey ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.

Dufferin OPP says a 35-year-old driver ignored the bus signals as it stopped along Broadway in Orangeville Wednesday morning.

Failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing comes with a $490 fine and a penalty of six demerit points.

School buses are equipped with new amber-red warning lights to grab the attention of motorists.

Provincial data estimates 30,000 drivers illegally pass a school bus every day.