Driver fined over $1,500 after speeding past emergency vehicle
A driver stopped by Regina police hit a trifecta of fines after speeding past an emergency vehicle.
According to a Tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, a driver was stopped after travelling 116 past an emergency vehicle on a traffic stop.
The driver was fined $865 for that offence.
Additionally, the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.
The driver faced a $580 fine for that offence.
To top it off, the vehicle’s windshield was “severely damaged” according to police.
A fine of $115 was handed out for the final offence.
The driver was suspended and their vehicle was impounded following the stop.
The three fines handed out to the driver total $1,560.
This driver was stopped for going 116 past an emergency vehicle on a traffic stop ($865), the vehicle was unregistered/uninsured ($580), the driver was suspended (court) & the vehicle had a severely damaged windshield ($115). The vehicle was impounded. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/xVDZ0xdLRi— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) July 4, 2023
