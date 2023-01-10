Driver fired after London Girl, 5, left on school bus alone

A bus company is apologizing after a five-year-old child with special needs was left alone inside a mini-school bus Monday.

The child, five-year-old Bianca Gallant of London was alone inside the turned-off bus for as long as 90 minutes.

“The bus driver forgot to take me home,” Bianca explained to CTV News London during an interview with her mother Jacqueline Petricca.

It was Jacqueline that sounded alarm bells shortly after 4 p.m Monday.

Bianca, who attends Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, a London French first-language Catholic school, did not return to her east London home at her usual drop-off time of 4:10 p.m.

Jacqueline waited for 25 minutes before calling the school and bus operator.

After a brief investigation, she heard concerning news about the bus, which only carried two students.

“The driver had clocked out of his shift, but they confirmed she (Bianca) had gotten on the right bus. But she didn’t come home.”

When the driver could not be reached, the bus company dispatched a supervisor while Jacqueline called 911.

London police officers were at her home within minutes as she and her husband began to panic.

“The most terrifying time was the waiting until she was found. We knew everybody was taking the steps and doing the right thing, but it is impossible for your mind not to go the wrong way,” said Jacqueline.

As officers searched the area around the school and the family home, the bus company and additional officers tracked the bus with GPS.

Meanwhile, Bianca, who had woken up from a nap on the bus, was terrified and did not know where she was.

“I saw a house out the window and I checked the bus driver’s seat and he wasn’t there,” she recalled.

It is unclear how long she was alert and alone, but eventually, the bus supervisor and police found Bianca about 10 blocks from her home, still inside the parked bus.

Jacqueline said her despair turned to relief.

“As I was looking for a recent picture for an amber alert or whatever alert would have been next, we got the call she had been located safely in the bus,” she said.

Jacqueline is thankful but wants to know how her daughter was forgotten.

Rob Murphy, of Murphy Bus Lines, told CTV London the driver is no longer with his firm for “not following policies and procedures”. That includes allegedly not checking to see if the bus was empty. He adds the driver expressed regret.

In the aftermath, Jacqueline said Bianca had a nightmare and she worries about potential trauma.

Along with demanding better safety features and an additional support worker in her daughter’s bus, Jacqueline wants counselling support offered.

In a statement, Bianca’s school board, Le Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, said it “is ensuring that the student receives the support necessary following this unfortunate incident.”

But Jacqueline is concerned it may not be enough to get Bianca back on her bus.

“No, she is worried about going to school again. She doesn’t want to ride the bus. I think it is’ going to be a lot of work to get her to a place she feels confident and safe.”

Jacqueline said she forgives the school bus driver.