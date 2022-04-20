Driver flees, 2 victims not co-operating after Porsche crashes into building in Kelowna, RCMP say

Two people who were struck when a luxury SUV crashed into a business in Kelowna early Wednesday morning have not been co-operating with investigators, Mounties say.

The collision happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police said the driver of a black Porsche Cayenne had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Investigators have since identified him as a 40-year-old man from Kelowna.

An image of the crash shared with Castanet News shows the entirety of the vehicle inside the Code Ninjas storefront, surrounded by broken glass.

Owner Kirsten Kurjata told Castanet the business would be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly longer, depending on how much damage was done.

"There is some definite wall damage," Kurjata said. "We need to get an assessment done. I have notified my families we won't have any classes today and tomorrow and probably over the next few days … At Code Ninjas we teach kids how to code in person. We are all about building teamwork and friendship in a fun environment. We are not really designed to do online work so I have to make a game plan."

Mounties said their investigation is ongoing and charges may be recommended against the driver. They added that the two men the vehicle struck suffered "minor injuries."

“The victims have been unco-operative in this investigation and it appears to have been an isolated incident with no risk to public safety,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, in the release.

“There was extensive damage done to the business and we are grateful no bystanders were injured.”

Anyone who has information about the incident should call the detachment at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 22-22727, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.