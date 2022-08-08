Driver flees after crash involving 12-year-old cyclist

The driver of a small grey SUV involved in an Aug. 5 collision with a 12-year-old cyclist did not remain at the scene and was seen speeding off, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, the Perth County OPP responded to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Line 75 in the Municipality of North Perth.

OPP said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.hpcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.