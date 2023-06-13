Driver flees from police, crashes, injures officer and dog: West Shore RCMP

A driver fled from police after being pulled over for speeding and then crashed into a cement barrier, West Shore RCMP said in a Tuesday release.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, West Shore RCMP’s traffic unit and BC Highway Patrol pulled over two vehicles travelling west on Sooke Road in Metchosin. One of the vehicles—a 2019 Kia Forte that was travelling nearly double the speed limit, according to police – initially stopped, but then fled from officers.

While speeding away, police say the Kia hit the BC Highway Patrol officer’s leg. The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Minutes later, police received a call that the car had crashed into a cement barrier and landed in a ditch at Sooke Road near Kangaroo Road.

Officers found a dog inside the car that suffered a broken leg in the crash, and it was taken to a veterinarian.

The driver of the Kia has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Langford. Police say they found a “large amount of cash” and “drug trafficking paraphernalia” on him.

He was arrested for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and proceeds of crime, and released with conditions to surrender his driver’s licence. His car was also impounded for seven days and he was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act for excessive speeding.