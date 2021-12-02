Driver flees Guelph police, nearly hits cruiser

Guelph police are investigating after a fleeing driver nearly hit a cruiser early Thursday morning.

Police say officers were writing notes in a parking lot on Waterloo Avenue just before 1 a.m. when they saw a Cadillac speeding.

According to officers, they caught up to the car at a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway South and noticed the licence plates did not match the vehicle.

When officers entered the parking lot, officials say the Cadillac sped out, accelerating toward the cruiser before swerving and driving over a curb to get away.

Police say they followed the car for a short distance but didn’t engage in a pursuit for safety reasons.

Guelph police say the driver of the Cadillac has a suspended licence.

They are now pursuing a warrant as a result of this incident.