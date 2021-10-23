Driver who fled crash in Barrie located by police
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Barrie police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the centre part of the city.
According to police, calls first came in around 5:20 p.m. to a crash near Broadmoor Avenue and Highcroft Road.
The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene on foot but was later located by police with minor injuires.
There is no word on nay charges and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 24, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.