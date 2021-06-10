Driver flees the scene after collision involving truck and motorcycle in Timmins

A 36-year-old man from Timmins is facing impaired driving and other charges after a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided Wednesday evening.

In a news release Thursday, the Timmins Police Service said the pickup truck kept going after the crash, which took place at the intersection of Mountjoy Street South and Kent Avenue.

"The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene without stopping after the collision, but was located by means of investigation undertaken by the Timmins Police Service," police said.

The 45-year-old man driving the motorcycle was first taken to Timmins and District Hospital, but has since been transferred to Health Sciences North in Sudbury for treatment of injuries police said are serious, but not life-threatening.

"Both vehicles are in the custody of the Timmins Police Service in order to complete forensic analysis and to verify mechanical fitness," the release said.

Charged with impaired driving

The 36-year-old man is charged with several offences, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision that caused bodily harm.

"The intersection had been cordoned off by the Timmins Police Service for a number of hours to allow for investigative measures to take place," police said.

The accused was released from police custody and will be in provincial court in Timmins on July 7 to address the charges laid against him.

"The Timmins Police Service is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or any driving behaviour leading up to, or after the collision … to contact the Timmins Police as soon as possible at 705-264-1201 to provide their information," the release said.

"In particular, the police would like to speak to potential witnesses who were in a light-coloured SUV type vehicle that was proceeding southbound on Mountjoy Street South yesterday evening in front of the motorcycle that was involved in the collision."

None of the charges has been proven in court.