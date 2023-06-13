Driver found unconscious after crash at Burnaby construction site, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for witnesses and video after an unusual incident at a construction site in the city Monday morning.
Around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the site on Beta Avenue near Dawson Street for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a southbound pickup truck, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
According to police, witnesses said the white Toyota Tacoma crashed into a concrete block, causing the block to strike a parked vehicle nearby. The truck then reversed and collided with a wooden pallet holding construction materials, police said.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was unconscious when first responders arrived, according to Mounties. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Investigators are currently looking into all factors of the collision, including the possibility of driver impairment,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the news release.
“It is fortunate nobody else was injured in this incident.”
Anyone who either saw the crash or has video of it – or of the truck in the area before it happened – is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 23-19787.
