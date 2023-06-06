iHeartRadio

Driver found uninjured after rollover on Highway 11 in Muskoka


Provincial police attend a vehicle rollover on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Provincial police responded to a collision in Bracebridge to find an abandoned and significantly damaged vehicle.

The single-vehicle rollover happened on Highway 11 southbound between Cedar Lane and Taylor Road Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver was later found uninjured.

"Police remind drivers to always remain at the scene of an accident," OPP stated in a tweet regarding the incident.

The man was not criminally charged, police say.

