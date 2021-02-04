Essex County OPP say a call from a concerned citizen alerted them to an impaired driver with a small child in the vehicle in Leamington.

The Leamington detachment of the OPP arrested and charged a driver with numerous offences, including impaired driving, as a result of the traffic complaint.

On Wednesday around 4:35 p.m., officers received a call to the area of Deer Run Road after a vehicle was stopped near a live lane of traffic and the driver was unresponsive.

Police say they initiated an impaired driving investigation and saw drug paraphernalia during the interaction.

Essex-Windsor EMS attended to check the wellbeing of all occupants of the vehicle, including a small child. The Children's Aid Society was called to ensure the safety of the child.

A Drug Recognition Expert assisted with the investigation and as a result the driver is charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)

Possession of a schedule 1 substance - other drugs - Controlled Drugs and Substances Act - (CDSA) (two counts)

Fail to provide necessaries of life - C.C.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.