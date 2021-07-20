Driver found without vital signs on Highway 403 in Mississauga: police
Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
A male driver that was stopped on Highway 403 in Mississauga Tuesday morning was found without vital signs, police say.
In a tweet published by the OPP Highway Safety Division, police said they located the vehicle on the highway near Mavis Road.
Officers performed CPR on the driver who was later transported to hospital by Peel paramedics, police said.
The ramp from Mavis Road north to Highway 403 east is closed.
#MississaugaOPP officers performed CPR on a male driver that was stopped on #Hwy403 near Mavis Rd with no vital signs. The male has been transported to Hospital by Peel Paramedics.
The ramp from Mavis north to 403 east is closed. #PeelParamedics #MississuagaFireService ^td pic.twitter.com/TYU58bxvVR
-
City begins dismantling encampment at Alexandra ParkCity staff will begin clearing an encampment at Alexendra Park in the city’s downtown core today after issuing trespass notices more than a month ago.
-
Twitter temporarily suspends U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for vaccine misinformationTwitter on Monday evening temporarily suspended U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she shared misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.
-
Ontario buyer who purchased car with lien has it repossessedA Windsor, Ont. man said a car he bought in a private sale was repossessed from his driveway, because the man he bought it from didn’t pay his car loan.
-
Israeli PM vows to 'act aggressively' over Ben & Jerry's banIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will 'act aggressively' against Ben & Jerry's over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.
-
Bezos riding own rocket on Blue Origin's 1st flight with people on boardJeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket on Tuesday.
-
The latest questions and answers about who can, can't cross the Canada-U.S. borderThe federal government announced Monday it will allow fully vaccinated American travellers into the country starting on Aug. 9, and extend that easing of border measures to other foreign nationals almost a month later.
-
Sleeman Centre welcomes back 1,000 fans for Nighthawks GameGuelph's Sleeman Centre welcomed basketball fans back on Monday night as the Nighthawks hosted Edmonton in the Elite Basketball League.
-
Pedestrian struck in early morning crash on Richmond RowRichmond Row was closed for several hours early Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.
-
Toronto police investigate fatal shooting at Etobicoke plazaOne person is dead following a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke shortly after midnight.