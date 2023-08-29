Driver from Rome facing charges in fatal South Algonquin, Ont. crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a 43-year-old driver from Rome, Italy is facing serious charges after a fatal crash in South Algonquin Township earlier this month.

The crash happened Aug. 19 on Highway 127 north of McKenzie Lake Road, about 230 km west of Ottawa. According to police, two SUVs collided head-on when the northbound driver veered into the southbound lane.

Several people, including a 10-year-old child and an 83-year-old driver, were transported to hospital. The 83-year-old later died. The victim has not been identified.

OPP announced in a news release Tuesday that the driver from Rome is now facing a charge of careless driving causing death.

The accused, whom police did not identify, has been issued a court summons.