Police in Guelph charged a man with impaired driving after he reportedly got lost while driving in a townhouse complex on Thursday night.

According to a news release, someone called the police to the complex on Gordon Street at about 12:15 a.m. The caller told police that the driver seemed to be unable to find the exit and that they might be impaired.

Officers responded and found the vehicle. The driver allegedly admitted to having alcoholic drinks earlier and failed a roadside breath test.

Police charged the accused, a 30-year-old Guelph man, with impaired operation and impaired operation – blood alcohol concentration.

The news release also said that officers learned the man's driver's licence had been suspended for street racing, prompting them to charge him with driving while suspended.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He's due in court to answer the charges on Feb. 19.