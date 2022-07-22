Driver given fines for having children in vehicle not wearing seatbelts

Morse RCMP handed multiple tickets to a driver for speeding, as well as driving with three children who were not wearing seatbelts or in car seats.

The driver was ticketed a total of $1,256, according to a tweet from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Morse RCMP ticketed a driver for going 154km in a 110 zone ($731) & for travelling with 3 kids under age 5 without car seats or seatbelts (3x $175). The officer installed the car seats (which were in the van, not in use) + ensured all were buckled up before letting them go.

The officer made sure to install the car seats before letting them go.

For more information on car seats, visit SGI’s website.

Morse, Sask. is about 185 kilometres from Regina.