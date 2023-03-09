Driver going 143 km/h in construction zone facing stunt driving charge

A 25-year-old is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 63 km/h over the speed limit in an Ottawa construction zone.

Ottawa police say an officer observed the driver travelling 143 km/h in a construction zone on Highway 174 at Tenth Line Road Thursday morning.

Construction workers were present in the area, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

