Driver going 143 km/h in construction zone facing stunt driving charge
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 25-year-old is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 63 km/h over the speed limit in an Ottawa construction zone.
Ottawa police say an officer observed the driver travelling 143 km/h in a construction zone on Highway 174 at Tenth Line Road Thursday morning.
Construction workers were present in the area, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.
The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
The driver has been charged with stunt driving. Their licence has been suspended for 14 days, and their vehicle is impounded for 30 days.#otttraffic— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 9, 2023
