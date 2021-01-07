A 76-year-old resident of Mississauga is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle drove the wrong way on Highway 401 near Belleville.

Quinte West OPP received multiple 911 calls at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday about a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes in the area of Highway 37.

The OPP says officers located the vehicle in the eastbound lanes travelling at 150 kilometres an hour. The vehicle was stopped just west of County Road 40 in Trenton without incident.

There were no injuries or damage to other vehicles.

The driver is charged with careless driving and excessive speeding.