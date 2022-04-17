Driver going 52 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunt driving in Quinte West
A Toronto driver will spend Easter Sunday without a vehicle after being stopped going 52 km/h over the speed limit in Quinte West.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a driver going 112 kilometres an hour past a golf course and residential area on County Road 64 on Sunday.
The speed limit in the area is 60 km/h.
The 30-year-old driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30 day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers are out conducting traffic enforcement on roads and highways across eastern Ontario this holiday weekend, focusing on speeding and seatbelt use.
#QuinteWest #OPPTIME officer stopped this driver today on County Road 64 driving 112 in a 60 past a golf course and residential area. 30 year old male from #Toronto charged with #stuntdriving. Vehicle impounded for 14 days and license suspended for 30 days. ^dl #slowdown pic.twitter.com/s6pHwuxZdn— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 17, 2022
-
An inside look at Patrick Brown's pitch to sell Conservative party membershipsAn apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the priceAndrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
-
Mild and sunny in Ottawa on Easter Monday, rain or snow on the wayThere will be plenty of sunshine on Easter Monday, but rain will begin in Ottawa later tonight.
-
ATCO Electric agrees to $31M penalty following regulator's investigationRegulated utility ATCO Electric has agreed to pay a $31 million administrative penalty after an Alberta Utilities Commission investigation found it deliberately overpaid a First Nation group for work on a new transmission line.
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscopeTwo years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
An inside look at Patrick Brown's pitch for selling Conservative party membershipsAn apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from homeAuthorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
-
Winnipeg police on scene of suspicious deathOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death on Monday morning.
-
Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv: Ukrainian mayorWitnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.