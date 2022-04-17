Driver going 52 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunt driving in Quinte West

A Toronto driver will spend Easter Sunday without a vehicle after being stopped going 52 km/h over the speed limit in Quinte West.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a driver going 112 kilometres an hour past a golf course and residential area on County Road 64 on Sunday.

The speed limit in the area is 60 km/h.

The 30-year-old driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30 day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers are out conducting traffic enforcement on roads and highways across eastern Ontario this holiday weekend, focusing on speeding and seatbelt use.

