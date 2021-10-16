Driver going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue loses licence for 30 days: Ottawa Police
A motorist going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue was one of two motorists charged with stunt driving Friday night.
Ottawa police officers were out in Barrhaven targeting speeding and aggressive driving.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says one driver was spotted going 137 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue near Strandherd Drive. The speed limit is 70 km/h.
Another driver was stopped going 118 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Strandherd Drive at Beatrice Drive.
Both motorists had their licence suspended for 30 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Ottawa police have seen a significant increase in stunt driving on Ottawa roads so far this year.
Project NoiseMaker, which targeted speeding, aggressive driving and loud vehicles on Friday and Saturday nights this spring and summer, issued 157 stunt driving charges. That's up from 78 stunt driving charges during the same period last year.
-
'Pair beer with farm fresh food': Province gives OK for craft brewers to sell in farm marketsFor five years, craft brewers in Ontario have been asking for access to sell in the more than 180 local farmers markets. They've finally have been granted their wish.
-
Elmvale Food Bank building renamed after charity's founderAs of Saturday, the Elmvale and District Food Bank building has a new name.
-
Woman found unconscious and bleeding in Chilliwack after apparent hit-and-run, police sayMounties in Chilliwack are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman unconscious and bleeding in a ditch earlier this week to come forward.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fireCommunity members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
-
New mountain bike trails open in North BayAfter two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'
-
Mythic art from around the world on display at Edmonton festivalBack for its ninth iteration, the Thousand Faces Festival is thrilling audiences this weekend.
-
Dancing witches take over Blind RiverThe town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
Barrie Fair's demolition derby a smash hitA rainy Saturday didn't deter those seeking demolition derby action.
-