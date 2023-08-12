Driver going 83 km/h over speed limit in Hwy. 174 construction zone facing stunt driving charge
An Ottawa driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 83 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone.
Ottawa police say an officer observed a vehicle "flyin' down" Highway 174 in a construction zone at 163 km/h at 3 p.m. Friday. The speed limit is 80 km/h.
"The vast majority of drivers adjust their speed and proceed through construction zones with care," the Ottawa police Traffic Unit said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
The vast majority of drivers adjust their speed & proceed thru construction zones with care….at 3 pm this afternoon an OPS Traffic officer observed one vehicle flyin’ down the 174 doing 163 in the 80km/h…you guessed it - construction zone. Suspension, Tow & Court Date. pic.twitter.com/gTzrWgH4PF— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) August 11, 2023
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayorThe Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.