Driver had medical episode before fatal crash, police confirm

A driver had a medical episode before they crashed into a light pole and died in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.

The 54-year-old man was headed east on 107A Avenue when his vehicle "suddenly veered off the road" and hit a pole near 99 Street, police were told.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

Officials confirmed later in the morning that he had a medical episode before the crash.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein