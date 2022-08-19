Driver handed hefty fine for stunting in Halifax Friday afternoon
A 23-year-old man was handed a hefty fine Friday afternoon in Halifax after police clocked a vehicle going more than 50km/h over the speed limit.
Halifax Regional Police says around 1:30p.m. a member of the traffic unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Exit 2B in Halifax. The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 156km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Police say a 23-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the motor vehicle act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
The man was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded.
Police say the driver was also issued a ticket for passing on the right.
