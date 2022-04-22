Driver hands officer debit card instead of licence, arrested for impaired driving: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man for impaired driving after he reportedly handed an officer his debit card when asked for his driver's licence.

Officers were patrolling on Edinburgh around 2 a.m. Friday when a car drove by them at a high rate of speed and made a left turn without signalling, according to officials.

Police say they caught up, pulled the driver over, asked for his licence, and were instead handed a TD debit card.

The officers also reportedly noticed signs of impairment like slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, which led to him failing a roadside screening test and being arrested.

Police say he was tested back at the station and had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

A 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired operation, had his licence suspended for three months, his vehicle impounded for a week, and will appear in court May 10.