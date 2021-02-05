A young driver had her vehicle impounded Tuesday after police say she was found speeding excessively in Nanaimo while impaired by alcohol.

The driver was first spotted around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19A and Dorman Road, near the Nanaimo Golf Course. Mounties say an officer registered the vehicle travelling at 137 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

The officer then pulled over the vehicle, an older model Hyundai Elantra, and found three people inside. Police say the officer immediately noticed “strong symptoms” of alcohol impairment coming from the driver, a woman in her early 20s.

The driver provided two breath samples, both of which failed, according to the RCMP. She was served a 90-day driving prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days. She also received a $483 ticket for excessive speeding.