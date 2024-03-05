Unlicensed driver nabbed for excessive speeding in North Vancouver
An unlicensed driver going more than twice the speed limit in North Vancouver had his truck impounded and was slapped with more than $500 in fines, according to authorities.
The North Vancouver RCMP, in a social media post, said the driver was clocked in his "newly purchased" pickup going 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
"Not only did he receive an excessive speeding ticket with seven-day impound, he was also ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, as he failed to obtain his BC driver’s licence after living in the province for over a year," the post says.
A spokesperson for the detachment told CTV News the driver was pulled over late Friday evening on Highway 1 westbound at the Capilano Road off-ramp. The fine for excessive speeding was $368 and the fine for not having a licence was $138. The driver will also be on the hook for towing and storage fees.
According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one-in-four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their livesA couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. womanIt was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.