Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400, finds car has bullet holes

Provincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.

According to OPP, officers received a call around 11 p.m. on Sunday from a driver claiming someone had shot at his vehicle.

Police say the driver reported he was travelling south on Highway 400 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road when he heard "popping sounds" as two other vehicles sped past him.

Officers examined the man's vehicle and believe they found bullet holes in the rear of the car.

They say they found "a bullet fragment from within the victim's vehicle."

"We don't know whether the vehicle that was struck was targeted or as a result of a random shooting or maybe a victim of wrong place wrong time," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police say the two vehicles that raced by the victim were an SUV and a sedan.

Provincial police are appealing for any witnesses to the alleged shooting to contact them.

Police also ask anyone with dash cam footage of the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday to contact Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Appeal for witnesses in a shooting investigation on #Hwy400 sb between Mapleview Dr and IBR. Sunday March 13 10:30-11:00pm.

Please call #AuroraOPP at 905-841-5777 or CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/LGmQnEp2i5