Driver hit a school bus, fled from police, ran off into the forest: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties are looking for a suspect after a strange series of events in Kelowna this week.

According to police, it began just after 5 p.m. Tuesday with an unrelated crash in the city, at the intersection of Springfield and Durin roads.

An officer was investigating that crash when he saw the driver of a green hatchback collide with a school bus.

The driver of the bus wasn't hurt, and no one else was on board.

The hatchback driver sped off, travelling west at what police describe as a "high rate of speed."

Mounties spotted the vehicle later on and tried to box it in with their cruisers. They said the driver managed to get away, but not before the female passenger got out of the car.

That passenger has not been publicly identified, and was arrested but later released. She was uninjured, though she'd been hit by the green hatchback, which also hit a police car.

The car was spotted again on Loseth Drive, at that point stopped and empty. Witnesses said they saw a man get out and run off, into the forest near Kirschner Mountain.

Police flooded the area, searching for the driver with help from members of the province's gang unit, an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, but the driver managed to get away.

Officers said they're still working to identify who was in the car, and ask the public for witness accounts and dash-cam video.

In some cases, they might be able to identify a driver by the licence plate, but they said the plates on the car were replaced with others.

The vehicle has been impounded.