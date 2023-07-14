Driver hit with 3-month licence suspension for refusing to give roadside breath sample after crash

A driver who police say refused to provide a roadside breath sample after a crash in Bradford was hit with a three-month licence suspension.

South Simcoe police say the accused crashed his vehicle into the concrete median on the Canal Road bridge at Pumphouse Road late Thursday morning.

The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The 50-year-old man from Newmarket was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Police say failing or refusing to provide a roadside breath sample has the same result as failing a roadside breath test - an immediate 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.

The accused was released with a future court date to answer to the charge.