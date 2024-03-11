Driver hits multiple police vehicles in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after they hit multiple vehicles, including two police cruisers, in Kitchener.

Police say officers attempted to stop the driver of a grey Ford Escape in the Fischer Hallman Road and University Avenue West area on Saturday morning just before 1:30 a.m.

The driver hit two police cruisers and another uninvolved vehicle before speeding away.

Police say multiple officers were almost hit, but no one was hurt.

Officers did not chase the driver due to public safety concerns.