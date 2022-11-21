iHeartRadio

Driver hits Pembroke Regional Hospital, OPP report


The Pembroke Regional Hospital is seen in this undated image. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police say someone drove a vehicle into the Pembroke Regional Hospital Monday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the hospital in Pembroke, Ont. just before 1 p.m. A vehicle had hit the hospital’s Tower D building.

No one has been reported hurt and there was no structural damage, police said in a news release.

A spokesperson for the hospital says no services were affected.

Police continue to investigate.

