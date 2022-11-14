Driver hits vehicle 4 times before fleeing in road rage incident: RCMP

RCMP are investigating after a man followed and hit another vehicle multiple times in northern Alberta.

The incident happened in Grande Prairie near 99 Avenue and 100 Street on Nov. 9 around 9:15 p.m.

A man driving a white Ford Expedition challenged the driver of a dark blue GMC Sierra to a fight, according to RCMP. The driver of the Ford then proceeded to follow the GMC Sierra.

The Ford Expedition "came into contact" with the GMC Sierra four times before fleeing the area, added RCMP.

The driver of the Ford is described by police as a man around 40 to 50 years old and bald with glasses.

Anyone with information or who has dash cam footage from the area between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.