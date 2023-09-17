iHeartRadio

Driver hits woman pushing shopping cart


The parking lot at King Street East and Gateway Park Drive. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener)

A shopper was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a busy Kitchener parking lot.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 94-year-old man lost control of his vehicle in the area of King Street East and Gateway Park Drive, and hit the woman as she was pushing a shopping cart.

The 53-year-old from Cambridge was taken to hospital with an injury to her upper body.

The driver was also transported to hospital for a medical examination.

