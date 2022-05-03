Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Victoria home
Firefighters say a man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
Acting battalion Chief John Mokosak says a man was travelling south on Fairfield Road in a white SUV when he suffered a medical emergency and drove off the road.
The man ended up crashing into a red vehicle that was parked in a driveway and "partially" into the bottom suite of a home near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Kipling Street.
The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to Mokosak. The extent of his injuries is not currently known.
Firefighters say no one else was involved in the crash, though a dog was inside the white SUV at the time.
Mokosak said the dog seemed physically OK but appeared to be "quite anxious."
"We called animal control to help us remove the dog with no harm to the animal," he said.
