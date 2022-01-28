Driver hospitalized after crash with ETS bus
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An Edmonton Transit Service bus and a car crashed in Edmonton's downtown core Friday morning, leaving a citizen injured.
Police say the two collided around 9:45 a.m. at 97 Avenue and Rossdale Road.
It's not known how the crash happened, but the car appeared to have come to a stop after hitting a tree at the corner.
The 30-year-old man driving the car sustained serious injuries, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said. He was taken to hospital.
It's not known if the bus was in service at the time of the crash.
EPS' major collision investigations unit is investigating.
Traffic was still being rerouted from the area at 11 a.m. Police asked drivers to take alternate routes.
