Driver hospitalized after crashing into bus shelter in north-central Edmonton

A crash north of Royal Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning left 101 Street closed in both directions.

An SUV driver crashed into a bus shelter at 113 Avenue, according to Edmonton Police Service.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the Royal Alex with undetermined injuries, EPS added.

The crash is under investigation.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene around 5 a.m., the vehicle had not been removed yet. It's front end was badly damaged.

Police were still on scene at 7 a.m., but did not expect to be for much longer.